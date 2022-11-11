Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.14.

Hershey Stock Down 1.9 %

Hershey stock opened at $226.30 on Monday. Hershey has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

