HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Manuel J. Fernandez Sells 2,675 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $64.74.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

