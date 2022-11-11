High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.49

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.49 and traded as high as C$13.10. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$433.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
