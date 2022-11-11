High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.49

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.49 and traded as high as C$13.10. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$433.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 2.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.