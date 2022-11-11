High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 445 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 23.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 92,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 14.0% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $148.83. 225,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78. The company has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.