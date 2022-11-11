Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,930,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 692,840 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Capital LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.4% in the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

