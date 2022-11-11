Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,138. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 427.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,053.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.