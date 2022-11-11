HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HRT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. HireRight has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HireRight in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HireRight by 128.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

