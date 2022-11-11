HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HRT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.
HireRight Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. HireRight has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight
HireRight Company Profile
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.