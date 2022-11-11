HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.56.
HireRight Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of HireRight stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. HireRight has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HireRight Company Profile
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.