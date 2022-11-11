HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. HireRight has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 883,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 80,684 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

