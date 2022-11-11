HNI Co. (HNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 1st

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. HNI has a payout ratio of 77.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.95. HNI has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $41,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,012.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HNI by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

