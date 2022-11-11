Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Up 12.3%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.85. 30,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 350,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

