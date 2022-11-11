Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.29 or 0.00060983 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $124.38 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00231695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00090556 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002901 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

