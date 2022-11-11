Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 343.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $1,488,000.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

TWNK stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.