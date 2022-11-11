Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Down 78.2% in October

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the October 15th total of 39,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 10,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Hoth Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

