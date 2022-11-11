Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.28

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 1541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $482.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,134.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $8,028,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,307 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,171,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 542,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

