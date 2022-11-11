Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Shares Gap Down to $244.17

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $244.17, but opened at $236.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries shares last traded at $234.40, with a volume of 977 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.