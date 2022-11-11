Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Huntsman Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of HUN opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

