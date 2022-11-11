Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.81.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $686,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

