Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of HYFM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.18. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

