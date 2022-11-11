IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 480,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,345. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $886.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 186,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 151.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,986,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

