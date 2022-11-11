Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Icade Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of CDMGF stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 571. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. Icade has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDMGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Icade from €70.00 ($70.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Icade from €75.00 ($75.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.00) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

