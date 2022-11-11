ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

ICF International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $108.80. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.55.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $66,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,535,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,160 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ICF International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ICF International by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

