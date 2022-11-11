Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$355.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.20 million. Ichor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-1.04 EPS.

Ichor Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $812.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ichor by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

