ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the October 15th total of 864,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ICL Group Stock Up 2.7 %

ICL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 1,530,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 56.44%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.