ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the October 15th total of 864,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
ICL Group Stock Up 2.7 %
ICL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 1,530,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.96.
ICL Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 56.44%.
Institutional Trading of ICL Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
