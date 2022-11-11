ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICLGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the October 15th total of 864,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ICL Group Stock Up 2.7 %

ICL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 1,530,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 56.44%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.