IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IDACORP by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IDACORP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

