IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $56,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 9.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $416.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

