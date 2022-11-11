iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman Buys 14,144 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
IHRT stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $23.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IHRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
