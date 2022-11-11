iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CEO Robert W. Pittman Buys 14,144 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

IHRT stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

