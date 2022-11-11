Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis cut their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Immunic Price Performance

IMUX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 1,690,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,245. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Immunic has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

About Immunic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Immunic by 57.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 990,043 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Immunic by 82.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Immunic by 331.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 609,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 468,446 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Immunic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 115,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Stories

