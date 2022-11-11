indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 742,954 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.10.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,503,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,789,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,148. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
