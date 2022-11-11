Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of IFNNY opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

