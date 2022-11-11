InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Raymond James

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
InflaRx Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,874. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.08.
About InflaRx
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.
