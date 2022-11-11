InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Raymond James

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

InflaRx Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,874. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InflaRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in InflaRx during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 136.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in InflaRx by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in InflaRx by 891.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

