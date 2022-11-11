Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,248,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,333. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.