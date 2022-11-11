Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) vs. REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Head-To-Head Survey

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and REGENXBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $29.23 million 6.03 -$62.48 million N/A N/A REGENXBIO $470.35 million 2.03 $127.84 million $1.55 14.26

REGENXBIO has higher revenue and earnings than Innate Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 REGENXBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innate Pharma and REGENXBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Innate Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $9.15, indicating a potential upside of 314.03%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $41.71, indicating a potential upside of 88.75%. Given Innate Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A REGENXBIO 15.34% 12.22% 8.14%

Risk & Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Innate Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH65, a tetraspecific proprietary antibody; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62 and IPH64 programs. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II;RGX-111, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I;RGX-181 which is in pre clinic stage for the treatment of late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease;RGX-202, to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy which is in phase I/II clinical trial; and RGX-381, to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease which is in preclinical stage. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop novel gene therapies. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.