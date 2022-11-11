Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 39,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 49,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Trading Up 8.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Institutional Trading of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

