Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Inotiv Price Performance
NASDAQ NOTV opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.
Insider Transactions at Inotiv
In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 8,900 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 44.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 41.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
