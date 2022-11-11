Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Inotiv Price Performance

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Research analysts forecast that Inotiv will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inotiv

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 8,900 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 44.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 41.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also

