Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.32 and a one year high of C$10.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.51 million and a PE ratio of 19.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Marc Manasterski bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

(Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.