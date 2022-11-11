Inpixon (INPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPXGet Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 34.17% and a negative net margin of 565.91%.

Inpixon Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:INPX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

