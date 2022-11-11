Inpixon (INPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 34.17% and a negative net margin of 565.91%.
Inpixon Stock Up 9.5 %
NASDAQ:INPX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.06.
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.
