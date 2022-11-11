Inpixon (INPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 34.17% and a negative net margin of 565.91%.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:INPX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Inpixon has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inpixon Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.