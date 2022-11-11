Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $162.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $160.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

