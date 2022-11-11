Insider Selling: Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Richmond sold 25,000 shares of Frontier IP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($19,573.98).

Shares of Frontier IP Group stock traded up GBX 3.39 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 72.89 ($0.84). The company had a trading volume of 134,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,047. The company has a market cap of £40.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.11. Frontier IP Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.88.

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, identifies and evaluates commercialization of intellectual property generated by academics, universities, and other partners in the United Kingdom. It also provides investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

