Insider Selling: Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Richmond sold 25,000 shares of Frontier IP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($19,573.98).
Frontier IP Group Stock Performance
Shares of Frontier IP Group stock traded up GBX 3.39 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 72.89 ($0.84). The company had a trading volume of 134,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,047. The company has a market cap of £40.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.11. Frontier IP Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.88.
Frontier IP Group Company Profile
