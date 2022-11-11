Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Sells $17,529.05 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) Director Philip Straub sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $17,529.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GRMN opened at $91.31 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $147.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
