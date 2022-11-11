Insider Selling: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Sells $294,487.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSBGet Rating) Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

