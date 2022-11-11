Insider Selling: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Sells 4,608 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Univest Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

UVSP stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $828.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens cut shares of Univest Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

