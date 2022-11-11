INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Buys £8,192.80 in Stock

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Robin Totterman bought 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £8,192.80 ($9,433.28).

INSPECS Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SPEC opened at GBX 59 ($0.68) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £59.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95. INSPECS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 43 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 420 ($4.84).

About INSPECS Group

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.

