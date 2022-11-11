Inspire Investing LLC Buys 249 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 664,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.84. 28,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,112. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.76 and a 200-day moving average of $315.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

