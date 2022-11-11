Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. KLA comprises 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $11,741,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 129,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $7,458,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.16.

KLA Stock Up 3.7 %

KLA Announces Dividend

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $13.73 on Friday, hitting $381.98. 40,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.