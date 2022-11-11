Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.09. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

