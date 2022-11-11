Inspire Investing LLC Has $10.14 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.3% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $13.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.61. The company had a trading volume of 82,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,092. The firm has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 420.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $695.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.91.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $89,356.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,398,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

