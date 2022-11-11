Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,334. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

