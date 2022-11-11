Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.82. 52,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

