Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFCZF remained flat at $143.72 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.35. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

