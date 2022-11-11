IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IHP. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.03) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.53) to GBX 320 ($3.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 295 ($3.40) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of LON IHP traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 316.60 ($3.65). The company had a trading volume of 435,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,391. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,963.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.41.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

